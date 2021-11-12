Road works at Jew Town hit local business

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Businesses of more than 100 shops on Jew Town Road and Jew Synagogue lane in Mattancherry have been affected because of the ongoing road construction works being carried out by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). The shopkeepers in the tourist spot mainly specialises in antiques and spices and their main customers are foreign visitors.

Kishor Shamji, owner of Kishor Spices, said the work has been moving at a snail pace and have been prolonged indefinitely affecting their business. “Earlier, most of the shops were selling spices. Now, accepting the change in demand, many have started selling antiques. However, tourists are turning away from the area without even alighting from their vehicles due to the bad state of the roads.

They (CSML) could have easily completed the work soon after Covid restrictions were relaxed. However, for two months, the road has been left unfinished with materials piled up on both sides and in front of the shops,” he said. The merchants also said the footpaths have been raised now, which has nade entry of goods lorries difficult.

When the new footpaths were constructed, the roads also became narrow which now affects the traffic. At the same time, the shopkeepers fear that during waterlogging, dirty water might enter their shops. The headquarters of the India Pepper and Spices Trade Association in the area has also been affected by the never-ending road work. “Construction materials are dumped in front of our entrance.

The project seems to be unscientific and the work is not yet finalised. Things are going from bad to worse everyday and more than 100 businesses on either sides are affected,” said a representative from the association. When contacted, the CSML representative said they would look into the matter.

SPOTLIGHT

Spotlight is a space for Kochiites to speak up on issues bothering them. Our reporters go around town, identifying everything from parking woes to broken pipes and dug-up drainages, and bring it to the attention of authorities concerned. Have a problem you would like us to raise? Write to: cityexpresskoc@gmail.com