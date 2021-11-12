The emergency case of Ernakulam Medical College Hospital

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A decade has passed since Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) came into existence, but it struggles to live up to its billing due to lack of an operation theatre and an intensive care unit (ICU) at its emergency department. Situated in Kalamassery, close to the industrial area, the hospital is expected to remain ready to attend to a mass of patients in any eventuality. But the truth is that the facility, which was upgraded as an MCH after functioning as a cooperative hospital for 12 years, is unable to meet some of the basic requirements even of the people in the area.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) norms insist that to admit 100 students annually, a medical college hospital’s emergency department should have at least one operation theatre, a five-bed ICU, a plaster room and trauma care. The commission has also stated that from 2022-23, medical colleges should have an emergency medicine department.

“The Kochi international airport, oil refinery and FACT are all situated within the Ernakulam MCH’s vicinity. If a mass casualty happens, the hospital’s emergency department doesn’t have adequate facilities to treat them. The only option is to refer the cases to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. But since it’s nearly hundred kilometres away, many opt for nearby private hospitals,” said Dr N K Sanil Kumar, a member of Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement.

The absence of neuro and plastic surgeons is another cause for concern. “People meeting with major road accidents often sustain head injuries. Since neurosurgeons are not available, brain haemorrhage cases are referred to the Kottayam MCH. In cases of detached limbs, amputation and severe burns, we need a plastic surgeon. Though first-line treatments can be provided by general surgeons, it is always good to have specialists,” said a hospital source.

Renovation works progressing in the emergency department at the

Ernakulam Medical College in Kalamassery | Arun Angela

A senior doctor at the Ernakulam MCH said that for the past 15 years, all emergency cases --- except those that require neuro and plastic surgery --- have been taken to the operation theatre block adjacent to casualty. “Operation theatres are situated on the second floor and it is risky to take the patient there. If the necessary equipment is in place, patients can be operated upon and stabilised in the casualty ICU itself. They can be shifted to the main ICU later,” the source said.

The state’s other medical college hospitals are all equipped with emergency operation theatres and all of them have three to five operation tables. The Ernakulam MCH too has two emergency operation theatres, but at present they are used as ‘scopy’ rooms --- to facilitate endoscopy and bronchoscopy. “The two facilities can be accommodated in the main theatre complex. Currently, the two operation theatres cannot be used as they lack the necessary instruments and a proper anaesthesia setup. The situation has been the same for many years now,” added the source.

Trauma care

According to NMC, a casualty at a medical college hospital should also have a round-the-clock trauma care unit equipped with 25 to 30 beds. It is crucial for attending emergency cases with varying degrees of trauma. In the initial days, the present casualty was equipped with trauma facilities and had operation theatres as well. “When cases came down, the space was converted to the superintendent’s office,” said the source. With the existing facilities, only primary trauma management can be performed. The minor operation theatre in the casualty is used for dressing wounds, sutures, etc.

Manpower

The hospital doesn’t have postgraduate courses even in the basic departments, be it general surgery, orthopaedics, gynecology or radiology. “In other medical college hospitals, it’s the final-year postgraduates who do the main surgeries in casualty. They are the main workforce in the emergency department. These days more trauma cases have been coming in. So, the absence of PG students is affecting the casualty badly, both in workload and patient care,” says the source. Shortage of nurses and attenders is another concern. “The emergency department also lacks a team of nurses and attenders who are trained in advanced trauma life support (ATLS) and basic life support (BLS),” said another source. Dearth of facilities also affects the study of MBBS students. They are denied the opportunity to gain practical knowledge.

Rs 1.5-crore plan fund

The hospital was allocated a plan fund of B1.5 crore for casualty renovation this year. Though the authorities claim the work is in progress, a source said only floor tile is being replaced in the name of renovation

Ernakulam Government Medical College, which admits 100 students annually, has been functioning without an operation theatre and intensive care unit at its emergency department. It not only fails to meet the standards set by National Medical Commission, but deprives patients of treatment in golden hour