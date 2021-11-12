There should not be a cover-up in Monson’s case: Kerala HC tells police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala police’s claim that the probe against conman Monson Mavunkal was initiated based on the letter by ADGP Manoj Abraham fell flat in the High Court on Thursday when the department said there was no official directive in this regard, just an ‘unofficial note’.

While hearing the bail plea filed by Monson’s ex-driver Ajith seeking police protection, the court told the police and the government that there should not be any cover-up in the case. “I am only concerned about the investigation being proper,” said the court.

The government struggled to give an appropriate reply when the court asked to see the official letter that the state police chief had mentioned in his affidavit. The government said the DGP ordered a detailed inquiry against Monson based on Manoj’s letter sent on May 22, 2019. It also said Anitha Pullayil, the women’s global coordinator of Pravasi Malayali Federation (PMF), was the link between Monson and former DGP Loknath Behera and Manoj.

During the hearing, the government handed over six documents, including the letter issued by the Crime Branch SP to the state police chief, in a sealed cover. The letter said PMF was involved in some matters related to Monson. It also said Anitha invited Behera and Manoj to Monson’s house. The DGP had also written to the Enforcement Directorate on February 5, 2020, which contained incriminating inputs regarding the case. It also said Monson had been travelling ‘most of the time’ abroad or in Delhi.

The court asked whether Behera and Manoj were not curious when they saw ‘Moses’ staff’ or ‘Tipu Sultan’s throne’ at Monson’s house. “Why was no action taken under the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972?” asked the court. It said had it been an ordinary man, he would have been jailed a long time ago. “The intelligence report is also against Monson. Still, he was allowed to roam free and even obtain access to the DGP’s office for a function,” said court.

“Prima facie, there appears to be something much more than meets the eye in the case. Should an agency outside Kerala be brought in, especially when the state police chief himself says the dubious dealer was travelling abroad all the time?” the court asked.

The court asked why the intelligence report on Monson was made available after 7 months. Also, despite the intelligence report making serious revelations about Monson, he walked free and went on to commit graver crimes, said the court. “Had he been nipped in bud, a lot of this could have been avoided. It is virtually clear that Monson was allowed to walk free. Now, there are rape and Pocso cases against him. Proper policing would have prevented this,” said the court.

Cops take Monson to two houses

Kochi: The Crime Branch team probing the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case registered against conman Monson Mavunkal took him to two houses at Kaloor in Kochi to collect evidence on Thursday.