Covid vaccination rush drops in Ernakulam

KOCHI: As the district is slowly reaching the target, many vaccination centres are about to close soon. According to officials, only 40 to 50 people are reaching the facilities daily. Howver, some youngsters, who received slots at various centres complained that the officials turned them away citing at least 10 people shoud be there for them to open a vial. When checked, the authorities explained their helplessness. If a vial is opened for just one person, the rest of the doses will get wasted.

Once broken, the same vial can be stored only for four hours. Usually, at least 11 people can be vaccinated by saving one extra dose with one vial. If a person arrives around closing time, the officials have to ask them to come back on the next working day.

More than 65% of people above the age of 18 have completed vaccination so far, says district nodal officer Dr M G Sivadas. “We are slowly reaching the expected target. The government centres are functioning three days a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm. Only the private centres and those run by the local bodies are closing down due to the decreasing number of takers,” he said.

No cause for worry

When the schools were reopened state-wide, some teachers were unwilling to take vaccination sighting religious reasons. “However, the number of teachers abstaining from vaccination due to religious reasons is very low in the district,” said Sivadas. “Already, teachers who have not been vaccinated are asked not to attend physical classes. So, they do not mingle with the students. Since the vaccination is not made mandatory in the country, those who are not willing to get them, cannot be forced,” he said.