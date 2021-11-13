New sleek in-ear AirPods

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Apple has released its new truly wireless earbuds AirPods 3. Though the lightweight third generation is similar to AirPods Pro in design, slight changes have been added to the new model. The sleek contoured design AirPods comes without silicon tips. The one size fits now have hard tips and have a slightly bigger opening at the end. The new design is not a perfect fit for all ear sizes though. If you are not constantly adjusting it, it may get detached from time to time.

Controls like touch to play, pause, and double-tap to go to the next song are given on the stems. Aside from the new design, AirPods doesn’t have noise cancellation. Instead, a special acoustic mesh is given on the outer cover and the inset microphone can minimise wind noise.

The new model is also sweat and water resistant now. The horizontal case which looks similar to the pro’s is a bit smaller now. But they are officially IPX4 water-resistant. The wireless charging feature is still available with the case and it is MagSafe compatible. It’ll get attached to the iPhone’s MagSafe charging puck. The device has six-hour battery life.

The noticeable feature of this edition has to be its improved sound quality. When fit right into the ears the AirPods provide much more frequencies. Adding to this is the spatial audio effect allowing one to immerse in sounds in every direction — giving a theatre-like effect. The ‘Find My’ on your iPhone can also be put to use if in case you lose the case, but the tracking will not be as precise as Air Tags.

Specifications

6 hours of listening time

IPX4 water-resistant

Price: Rs 18,500