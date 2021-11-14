STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man ditches wife diagnosed with brain tumour; court rejects bail plea

As per complaint, family also insisted on abortion when she was carrying her second child

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: A case of harassment and cruelty has come to light in which a 27-year-old woman has been ditched by her husband, 36, after she was diagnosed with brain tumour. After the mother of two lodged a complaint with the police last month, a case was registered against her husband — Deepak K M, of Kaitharam, North Paravoor — and his parents under section 498A of IPC and section 34 of IPC.

“The woman has also complained that the family had insisted on abortion when she was carrying her second child. We have launched a detailed probe into the incident,” a police officer said.  Though the husband and his parents approached the additional sessions court here seeking anticipatory bail, the court rejected his application while granting bail to his parents considering their age, the police said.

Deepak and the complainant had married on April 24, 2017. According to the police report, the woman developed a headache and was diagnosed with brain tumour after the birth of the second child. The woman underwent a surgery for the same but the husband started tormenting her mentally stating that he does not want her since she is suffering from brain tumour. 

The police said the court refused the husband anticipatory bail observing, “The allegation against the first accused that he had been treating the complainant with aversion, after she was afflicted with brain tumour, has to be taken as a grave instance of mental cruelty. It is to be noted that the complainant might have to undergo severe mental trauma after such rude behaviour from the part of her husband at a time when she had been fighting for her life. The above mental cruelty perpetrated upon the complainant by the first accused is unpardonable.”

The court rejected Deepak’s submission that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case. The police said they are in the process of collecting all evidence in connection with the incident, including the medical records of the woman.

