Incessant downpour slows down life in Kochi

KOCHI: Heavy spells of rain throughout Saturday and early on Sunday slowed down life in the district. A lorry driver was killed after a mudslip on the Container Road near Apollo Junction in the city on Sunday. The deceased is Thankaraj, 72, a native of Udayankulangara, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the residents in the area, the incident took place around 8am when Thankaraj stopped his vehicle to attend to nature’s call. Mud and a large stone fell on him. As he was trapped under a large stone, fellow lorry drivers were not able to pull him out in time.

“The fire and rescue services personnel pulled him out from under the large stone. It took more than 10 minutes for the rescue team to recover his body from the area, “ said a resident. Though he was rushed to the medical college, doctors declared him brought dead.

Later, District Collector Jafar Malik inspected the spot and issued a direction to the NHAI to erect fencing to restrict further land cave-ins. “The area is not prone to landslides. However, instructions have been given to the NHAI to erect fencing in the area. Vehicle parking will be avoided here,” he said.

The collector asked the NHAI to submit a report within 10 days regarding the work they are going to carry out on the stretch. In another incident, a car parked on service centre premises fell into the Periyar river at Kalamassery after the protective wall collapsed. No casualty was reported. Several houses at Aluva were inundated following the incessant rain. Periyar and other water bodies are in spate following huge inflows due to heavy rain over the weekend.

The rain also slowed down life in the coastal belts of the district. One of the worst-affected areas was Njarakkal, where water entered into 18 houses. The residential area near the Njarakkal aqua tourism project site was inundated, increasing the hardships of nearly 68 families.

“The rainwater has entered most of the houses here. We are not able to step out of our houses. This is a major issue here and even though the people’s representatives have promised us to resolve waterlogging, nothing has materialised so far,” said Ajithan, a resident of Njarakkal.

Rain wreaks havoc

Holiday declared

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in central Kerala, the district collector has declared a holiday on Monday. The issued order applies to CBSE, ICSE, and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across the district. However, online classes can be conducted for students of all educational institutions including professional colleges. University exams will also be held as per schedule.Services of teaching and non-teaching staff should be made available at their respective locations as requested by the officer in charge of the District Disaster Management Authority. The order was issued to avoid travel and adverse events due to heavy rain, as warned by the IMD in the district.