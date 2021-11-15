STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laity from Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese protest against unified Holy Mass

Hundreds of laity from Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese held a protest march to Mount St Thomas, headquarters of Syro-Malabar Church on Sunday against the unification of the Holy Mass. 

Published: 15th November 2021

Laity of the Syro-Malabar Church protesting against the Synod’s decision to unify the Holy Mass at Mount St Thomas on Sunday

By Express News Service

According to the laity, for decades churches under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese have been conducting the Holy Mass facing the people.

As per the Synod’s decison, the uniform mode of conducting Holy Mass will come into effect in the churches from November 28. It means the Holy Mass will be a combination of both facing the altar and facing the people. 

The protest was organised by Almaya munnettam, a laity organisation of the Church.  “If our requests are unheard and not been addressed in the coming days before November 20 then more stronger protests forms will be staged. 

Sunday’s march was attended by nearly 1000 representatives from various parishes of the diocese,” said Riju Kanjookkaran, PRO of Almaya Munnettam. On Friday, around 200 priests from various archdioceses including Palakkad, Irinjalakuda, Thrissur and Thamarassery held a protest march to the headquarters of the Syro Malabar Church raising the same concerns.

A memorandum detailing their requests and concerns was submitted to Cardinal. However, as per officials of the Church the uniform mode of conducting the Holy Mass is a decision approved by the bishops and the Pope. 

