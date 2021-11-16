A world of art

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sometimes, there is more to a city than brick and mortar, roads and lanes. Places have their own character, history and aesthetics that make them unique. For those who are ready to fall in love with Thiruvananthapuram’s quirks, young artist Kiran M, who hails from Ambalamukku, has quite a few sketches.

Kiran has been a regular presence at many of the city’s major landscapes during morning hours. For the 22-year-old, all those strolls are expeditions of their own. “The way I see it, I am retelling the stories from my hometown, which is rich in architecture and history. It is the art of observation. The more you look, the more insights you get. I began sketching landmarks while I used to jog in the mornings from home to the Museum compound via Kowdiar. Sometimes I run till the Statue. I always carry a small sketchbook and pen in my pocket, and I would stop at any structure that appeals to me and draw it, standing right there,” explains Kiran. His collection has gathered popularity among city residents for its uniqueness.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly building, CSI Church at Palayam, many prominent skyscrapers, age-old Museum and Zoo complex and many other structures have come alive on Kiran’s pages. “I want to cover every building and landmark around the city and add them to social media for public viewing, or even hold a physical exhibition. Making sketches help me understand the design and architectural culture of the capital city. I want to make the city residents more aware of what is around them, and help guests who come here appreciate our cityscapes more,” he says.

Kiran, a freelance artist, wants to take up art seriously and pursue a degree in fine arts. While most of his artworks are made using pen on paper, he also loves colours. “My dream is to paint on big canvases. Due to financial constraints, I am not able to afford big canvases,” he says.

Kiran also does doodles for tattoo artists, on instruments, poster designs and even makes art on upcycled materials. He has even turned empty acrylic paint bottles into decor items. “I do not follow a specific medium. I love art, in all forms. I also spend time giving a makeover to things that are usually deemed useless — punctured tires, cardboard pieces and empty paint bottles. Everything, even trash has a beauty of its own. I want to teach the world to look at them differently,” he says.

kiranm_limitless_art_ on Instagram