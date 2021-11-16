STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brutally assaulted by husband over dowry, Kalady woman undergoes abortion

In a brutal incident of dowry harassment, a pregnant woman lost her foetus after she was physically assaulted by her husband. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a brutal incident of dowry harassment, a pregnant woman lost her foetus after she was physically assaulted by her husband. A case has been registered against the husband, Vinod K V, 43, of Mattoor in Kalady, based on the complaint lodged by the woman on October 4. The incident took place in Kalady in August, said the police. The woman had to undergo abortion after she complained of severe stomach pain following the assault.

“We are checking the woman’s medical records to verify her allegations. The first round of investigation is over, based on which we filed a detailed report before the court where the accused had sought anticipatory bail,” said a police officer. The court rejected his plea.

The police said the duo got married on April 25 and lived in Kalady till July 4 before shifting to another rented house at Mattoor. “This was their second marriage. The woman has a seven-year-old son from her first marriage and he stayed with the duo,” said the officer.

As per the woman’s complaint, Vinod started physically and mentally torturing her from July 5 demanding more dowry. The police report said on the night of August 4, Vinod tortured the woman demanding to abort the pregnancy. He also allegedly assaulted the woman’s son. She experienced severe stomach pain later and was admitted to the hospital. Her pregnancy was aborted due to physical injuries. 

