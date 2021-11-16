STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Maradu caughy in 'zones'

Ironically, Madhu claims there is not even a petty shop in his area which has been listed as an industrial zone.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the area in Maradu where two huge apartment complexes were demolished citing CRZ violations | File pic

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Madhu CR,  a construction worker from Maradu municipality who received a grant from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), had to wait for over a year to get a building permit for his house in Maradu. His requests were turned down repeatedly by the administration citing Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules and other restrictions on construction in Maradu’s “industrial zones”. Ironically, Madhu claims there is not even a petty shop in his area which has been listed as an industrial zone.

Madhu’s is not a one-off case. Many people who intend to construct buildings and houses in ward No.1 and No.33 of the municipality — both recognised as industrial zones despite not having a single industrial unit — don’t know how to move forward. Residents of Moothedam, where any areas have been registered as agricultural land despite the absence of farms or fields, are also suffering the same fate. 

The officials in the municipality have little knowledge about the demarcations as no member from the civic body was part of the team that made the bifurcations. The structural planning of the municipality came to light only after the Supreme Court issued the order to demolish the two huge apartment complexes in 2019. The demarcations date back to 2007, said municipal chairman Antony Ashanparambil.

“There are many defects in the structural planning. The state government should make immediate changes to weed out the discrepancies. In CRZs, the municipality has pointed out unscientific markings. This can be rectified only if the markings are revised in the presence of municipality officials. Thickly populated residential areas in Nettoor now fall under industrial area, where more than 3,000 sqft of construction cannot be allowed. Families cannot construct a kitchen on the first floor. It should be a single unit, apparently,” he said.

When the CRZ draft was published, it defined Maradu as an island, pushing it to CRZ II, as compared to its earlier CRZ I status. In CRZ II regions, constructions on the banks of water bodies done before 1996 will be considered as line marks. Roads constructed before 1996 will also be considered as a line mark and new constructions will be only allowed farther away from it. 

New regulations  
In areas where there are no buildings or roads older than 1996, new constructions can be made only 500 metres away from water bodies. If the river or water body is only 10 metres wide, the construction can be made 10 metres from it, said the officials. In case a building/road was constructed before 1996 and new construction has to be made behind that, the papers have to be sent from the municipality to the CRZ office in Kakkanad. Only when they approve the construction, the civic body can grant permit. For constructions more than 3,000 sqft, the papers have to be sent to the CRZ office in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Awareness campaigns
The  municipal council has decided to hold a one-day seminar titled ‘Development of Maradu and Conservation of the Coastal Area’  soon involving environmentalists working with coastal conservation, entrepreneurs, people’s representatives and trade union executives 
and officials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maradu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp