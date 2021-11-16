Models’ death: Cops tracing people who attended night party

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the CCTV footage from the party hall and parking lot of the hotel from where the two models started their journey before they were killed in a car accident still missing, the police have started tracing the other persons who had attended the party on October 31.

The investigation team on Monday questioned Mala native Abdul Rehman, who was driving the car then, for three hours after the Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate refused to grant the police his custody for a longer period considering his health condition.

It was in the wee hours of November 1 a speeding car driven by Rehman hit a motorbike after crashing into a tree on the NH bypass stretch at Chakkaraparambu here. The co-passengers, Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and former Miss Kerala first runner-up Anjana Shajan, died on the spot while Thrissur native Mohammad Ashiq died at a hospital later.

The persons who met with the accident were returning after a late-night party at Number 18 hotel in Fort Kochi. When the police approached the hotel authorities for the CCTV footage, they said the hard disc was missing. The footage from CCTV cameras at shops and other establishments on the road from Fort Kochi to Chakkaraparambu revealed that a white car driven by Kakkanad native Shaiju followed the models’ car.

“We suspect there was some incident that took place in the party hall which is why the CCTV footage was removed. It is possible that some untoward incident in the party hall led Ansi, Anjana, Rehman and Ashiq to leave the place after which they were chased by Shaiju,” said an official.

“To get more information about the incident, we are tracing other persons who had attended the party. The hotel authorities have not given us information about a fewpeople who attended it. We have information that there were around 20 persons inside. We will start recording their statements soon. We are checking the bill payments received by the hotel on October 31 and November 1,” he said.

Meanwhile, the public prosecutor told the court that another car was following Rehman’s car and competitive racing was suspected to have caused the accident for which a detailed interrogation was necessary. However, Rehman’s counsel objected, claiming that the accident occurred only when he was attempting to avoid direct collision with the motorcycle.

Besides, Rehman’s blood sample to detect alcohol presence was collected when he was at the ICU without his knowledge, which is illegal, the counsel said. When produced after three hours of interrogation, the court remanded him to judicial custody.