Multi-crore apartment project in Kochi turns out to be bane for neighbours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 40-odd families living in Link Valley colony near Infopark in Kakkanad allege they have been suffering immensely due to various violations perpetrated by the Prestige Hillside Gateway, a multi-crore apartment project coming up on a 13-acre plot in the area.

According to Binod Hariharan, general secretary, Link Valley Residents Association, they have been facing several issues since the apartment project was launched. “The most pressing issue being that sewage and filthy fluids are being dumped into the drain meant for our residential community,” he said.

Binod claims that the builders have encroached upon the road meant for the gated community. “Prestige doesn’t agree with the fact that the road is meant for our private use. And now, they have changed its name from Link Valley Road to Palal Kalappurayil Private Road. The builders have also been violating environmental laws continuously,” he said.

According to Binod, the construction of the apartment building comprising over 600 flats was issued a stop memo from Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in 2020, halting construction. The Thrikkakara municipality had also issued a stop memo to the builders following a complaint filed by Link Valley residents.

According to him, the situation worsens when it rains. “All the filthy water overflows from the drains and enters our compounds,” he added. Prestige denies allegations The officials of Prestige Gateway Project refuted the allegations.

“All the allegations raised by the residents’ association are false,” said Dipu Vijayan, general manager, projects, Prestige, Kerala. “The residents claim that the road is for their sole use. They even claim that the drain is also for their use. However, the road is owned by the original property owner, Varghese Ittoop,” said the GM.

As to the pumping of sewage into the drains, if the PCB conducts a thorough inspection, they will be able to see that a lot of outlets from the houses have been directed into the drain, he added. “These pipes were installed as per the demand of the residents when we renovated the drain. It is the residents who are pumping septic waste into the drain,” he added.

“As to flooding, the residential community is located in the lowest point of the entire property. So, during heavy rain when Kadambrayar swells, the drains overflow. But that happens just for an hour or two. We had been discussing the issue with the municipality and even suggested constructing a culvert,” he said.

“Finally, I would like to highlight that we have not breached or violated any rules,”he added. “Even the authorities agree and have been urging an amicable settlement of the issue. But the residents’ association is not interested and continues to raise baseless accusations,” said Dipu.