Understand your liver better

DR Jayasankar P

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common form of liver cancer seen in adults. Every year, more than 34,000 patients are diagnosed with liver cancer in India and 33,000 die from it. It is four times more common in men as compared to women in the 40 – 70 age group.

Several factors can increase a person’s risk of getting liver cancer. The most common being a long-standing hepatitis B (HBV) or hepatitis C (HCV) infection. Age, cirrhosis, heavy alcohol use, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and others may also increase the risk.

The risk of Liver cancer can be prevented by avoiding and treating hepatitis B and C infections in time, limiting alcohol and tobacco use, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting exposure to carcinogenic chemicals, and treating diseases that affect the liver.

It is often hard to detect liver cancer early since signs and symptoms often do not appear until the illness reaches advanced stages. Those in high-risk categories must do timely checkups to make diagnosis easier. Having one or more symptoms does not mean you have liver cancer. But if you notice any symptoms, is important to get them checked.

The options available for liver cancer treatment are surgery, ablation, radiation therapy, embolization and immunotherapy. The choice of treatment depends on the extent of cancer as well as patient profile.

The author is a consultant medical oncologist at Lisie Hospital, Kochi

