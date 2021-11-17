STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

After quarrel, history-sheeter slits shop owner’s neck

A quarrel on the street nearly became fatal after a man with a criminal record cut the veins on the neck of a tailoring shop owner using a shaving blade at Kaloor.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A quarrel on the street nearly became fatal after a man with a criminal record cut the veins on the neck of a tailoring shop owner using a shaving blade at Kaloor. The Kochi city police on Tuesday arrested Shafeeque, aka Eppi Shafeeque, 35, a native of Mattanchery who is now residing at Karukappilly.

Shafeeque arrived at the tailoring shop, Style Fit, run by Mathew near St Antony’s Church, Kaloor, on Monday evening for enquiring about the manhandling of a lottery vendor. The lottery vendor was roughed up by someone on Saturday evening near the church. 

Shafeeque and Mathew entered into a verbal duel in front of the shop and it was settled after other persons at the shop intervened. However, when Mathew was returning home after closing the shop for the day around 7pm, Shafeeq attacked him with a blade. Mathew, who sustained a severe injury to his neck, was taken to a private hospital in the city by his friends. He is still under treatment in the ICU.

The Ernakulam North police registered a case of attempt to murder based on a complaint lodged by one of Mathew’s friends. Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths picked up Shafeeque from Karukappilly. Shafeeque was involved in several criminal cases in the past including attacking a police officer and a bar employee.

He was sentenced to five-year imprisonment in a case, but was out on bail pending appeal, said the police. He was involved in several theft cases too. He was presented before the court which remanded him to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp