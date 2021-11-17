Here’s to wearing your whimsy 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aanyaa By Sujatha’s recent Indo-western festive collection, The Atelier of Kalahasthi is an ode to unity, love, and fulfilment designer Sujatha Shenoy witnessed during pandemic days. Infusing the design Kalamkaari created by the artisans of Srikalahasti in Andhra Pradesh, Sujatha has released the luxury collection in 12 different styles.

The Kochi-based brand popular for its authentic handmade clothes has maintained the same with this collection as well. Sujatha’s imagination of unity was incorporated by infusing Kalahasti’s Kalamkaari with the French fabric georgette. “I was always intrigued by Kalamkaari, the depth and hard work behind it have never failed to fascinate me. So, I always wanted to pair those paintings with my collections. During Covid, the artisans were also going through a bad time, so I infused the authentic hand-done works with the help of the local artisans. The meticulous works take easily two days to bring forth the final output,” says Sujatha.

The handpainted floral motifs on the designs are inspired by the lotus flower. It symbolises purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration, and re-birth. “Lotus is the perfect analogy for the human condition at present. Despite how grave the situation has been for us from last year we have always strived to surpass it and bloom, similarly though lotus lives in muddy water, it always blooms the most beautiful flower,” she says.

The process of Kalamkaari is done in 23 steps. The cotton cloth on which the painting is done is immersed in buffalo milk and then dried. Using a pointed brush the natural dye extracted from flowers, turmeric, roots, and vegetables will be carefully stroked as they are mixed in jaggery water. “For all the 12 styles we have chosen the colour palette of a lotus. Mud brown, green, pink, pollen yellow are all used to notch up the elegance of the attire,” she adds.

For the Indo-western style, the outfits have been given a flowy element. “This is to indicate the feeling of letting go and being free,” adds Sujatha. Cowl tunics with overlapping neck, ombre dyed sleeveless dress with Kalamkaari hand-embroidered crop jacket and pannaled hand-embroidered patch dress are some of the few styles stitched in the light-weight georgette fabric.

Aside from being a luxury collection The Atelier of Kalahasthi can also be flaunted as workwear or even travel wear as the minimal prints give one the liberty to do so. “Though accessories are kept low, the outfits will not lose their elegance. A string or a bangle can also be picked for this festive wear rather than going for heavy jewellery,” says Sujatha.

Instagram: @aanyaabysujatha Price: Rs 3,500 onwards