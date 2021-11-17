STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Imitation gold found in bank locker of ex-SP

Vigilance officers, probing amassment of wealth case against former superintendent of police K B Venugopal, were in for a surprise when they checked a bank locker belonging to him.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

gold

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance officers, probing amassment of wealth case against former superintendent of police K B Venugopal, were in for a surprise when they checked a bank locker belonging to him. Though they stumbled upon a cache of ornaments from the locker, a detailed examination of the ornaments revealed that it was all imitation gold. An officer said it was as part of a detailed probe that the team carried out the check at the locker taken by the former SP. 

“We are clueless why he stashed imitation gold in the locker. We suspect that he might have purposely shifted original gold ornaments and kept the imitation one,” said an officer.  A team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) carried out raids on various premises linked to Venugopal in the last two days and the team is said to have seized certain documents on the investments made by him.

It was after conducting a preliminary inquiry based on a complaint that the VACB registered a case against Venugopal for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp