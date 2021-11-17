Imitation gold found in bank locker of ex-SP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance officers, probing amassment of wealth case against former superintendent of police K B Venugopal, were in for a surprise when they checked a bank locker belonging to him. Though they stumbled upon a cache of ornaments from the locker, a detailed examination of the ornaments revealed that it was all imitation gold. An officer said it was as part of a detailed probe that the team carried out the check at the locker taken by the former SP.

“We are clueless why he stashed imitation gold in the locker. We suspect that he might have purposely shifted original gold ornaments and kept the imitation one,” said an officer. A team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) carried out raids on various premises linked to Venugopal in the last two days and the team is said to have seized certain documents on the investments made by him.

It was after conducting a preliminary inquiry based on a complaint that the VACB registered a case against Venugopal for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.