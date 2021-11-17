STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Models’ death: Fort Kochi hotel owner questioned

He says the deceased consumed alcohol, had warned them not to drive, sent a friend to follow them and hid DVR fearing excise action 

The mangled remains of the car after the crash | File pic

KOCHI: The police probing the death of three persons, including Miss South India Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala 2019 runner-up Anjana Shajan, in a car crash questioned the owner of ‘No 18 hotel’ at Fort Kochi Roy J Vayalat on Tuesday. Roy also produced the digital video record (DVR) of the CCTV cameras installed at the party hall and parking area which had earlier gone missing.

Roy appeared at the office of the assistant commissioner of police in Thevara around 10.30am and handed over the DVR to the investigation officer. Police officers who examined the DVR found that some of the footage was missing. The officials said there were two DVRs that went missing from the hotel and only one was produced by Roy. He was asked to present the second DVR too. 

During interrogation, Roy maintained that four persons, including the three deceased persons, had consumed liquor and that he had warned them not to drive in that condition. Fearing they might meet with an accident, he had sent his friend Shaiju to follow their car, Roy told the officials. 

On the removal of DVR from the hotel, Roy claimed he did it fearing action from excise department. 
“He claims that excise officials had reported about rule violation in serving of liquor till late night at his hotel. After the accident, he feared that excise officials will check the CCTV visuals of the hotel, party area and bar. And if they found that liquor was served till late at night, the bar licence of his hotel would be suspended permanently,” said a police official.

The probe team checked the DVR visuals in the presence of Roy and sought his explanation. Police are yet to believe his statement entirely. “He has handed over one DVR. We are verifying his statement. At present, there is no case against him. More investigation is required,” Ernakulam ACP Y Nizamudeen said. While there were reports that state police chief Anil Kant reviewed the status of the probe with city police commissioner H Nagaraju, it could not be verified as Nagaraju could not be reached for comments.  

