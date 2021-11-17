Models' death: Parties at hotel under excise dept scanner

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise department has launched a probe into the operations of ‘No 18 hotel’ at Fort Kochi, which has been in the news following the car crash that killed three persons, including two models. Ernakulam deputy excise commissioner K K Anil Kumar ordered the Mattanchery excise inspector to conduct an inquiry whether DJ parties are organised at the hotel.

Anil said the directive was issued based on recent news reports regarding the trio’s death. “The reports claimed late night DJ parties are hosted at the hotel. The excise inspector has been asked to visit the hotel and speak to the staff there on the nature of programmes hosted there. The inspector has been directed to file an inquiry report as soon as possible,” he said.

Anil said the department had received information that drug-fuelled parties are hosted at the hotel. “Based on the information, we raided the hotel on October 23, but could not find any drugs. However, the establishment’s bar licence was suspended after it was found that liquor was served to people till late at night. We do not have any information about live DJ performances being held at the hotel,” he said.