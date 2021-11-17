‘Sign of Love’ project brings messages of Pope to hearing-impaired Catholics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inability to hear had robbed many devout Catholics of the joy of listening to the Pope’s messages and the Church’s preachings. Not anymore. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has launched the project Sign of Love (SOL) under which, for the first time, the church’s preachings and the Pope’s messages will be communicated using Indian Sign Language (ISL).

“Parishioners who are hearing-impaired found themselves at a disadvantage when it came to getting acquainted with messages from the Vatican. They were unaware that such spiritual, religious and social teachings and studies were being imparted by the Church to its laity,” said Sr Abhaya Francis FCC, principal of St Clare Oral HSS for the Deaf, at Manickamangalam, Kalady.

“They too have the right to listen to and learn from these preachings,” she said. She said to ensure that the teachings and messages of spiritual leaders of the church, including Pope Francis, reach the laity overcoming all limitations, the KCBC came up with the novel project.

KCBC media secretary Fr Alexander Irimbinikal said SOL will function in association with all the service departments of KCBC.He said SOL videos of the preachings and messages presented in ISL are being made available to the hearing impaired with the help of various social media platforms. “Fr Priyesh Kalarimuriyil (ISL interpreter), Sr Abhaya and Jisha Nellikkal are anchoring the videos and coordinating the programme,” said Fr Alexander.

Sr Abhaya said, “The pandemic created a sense of loneliness in many people. It was even more apparent in the case of those with physical disabilities. Hence, it became even more important to ensure that they get to hear messages from Pope Francis which are brimming with hope and peace.” These messages go a long way to soothe their inner turmoil, she said.