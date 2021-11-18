STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sinfully sweet

Miria Rose Jacob, the heart behind the Thonnal cake, is on cloud nine with all the love pouring in for her baked goods, especially the viral chocolate cake

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The chocolate flavoured swirl cake filled with dark chocolate ganache and garnished with red cherries and strawberries is not just sinfully sweet but it went on to conquer many hearts with its beauty. The cake took over social media after it was featured in actress Ahaana Krishna’s recently released Thonnal music video. The Thonnal cake, as it is addressed now, was an outcome of various trial and error says Thiruvananthapuram-based young baker Miria Rose Jacob.

Miria, who is also an assistant professor in architecture, opens up about her baking journey and the viral bundt cake. “Ahaana contacted me about the need for a cake in her project. Finding the correct mould and later preparing the cake was a hard task which I enjoyed too. I took it as a challenge and after five months, I came up with this chocolate swirl cake,” says Miria.

It’s her signature chocolate cake. However, the right proportion of berries and the chocolate flavour added to its popularity, she says. Miria prepared her usual chocolate batter and used a swirl mould. She then decorated it with ganache and berries and gave it a makeover, elevating its beauty to match the chocolatey goodness.

“Bundt cake is less known in our state. So, it became a hit when it was introduced in the video. Now, more customers are ordering Thonnal cake which weighs one and a half kilo. So, I have introduced baby Thonnal cakes too,” says Miria. Many bakers from across the state and abroad have also fallen in love with the scrumptious looking treat. “Many sent me reels and other versions of the cake. Some also enquire about bundt cake moulds and where to find them. I feel delighted to introduce a new cake to the sweet lovers in our state,” adds Miria.  

Miria is not new to the game. She is one of the popular young bakers in Thiruvananthapuram and is known for cupcakes. Through her online cake outlet Mia’s Cupcakery she has been serving cupcakes for the past two years in the capital city. “My mother used to bake cakes during Christmas and that interested me. After completing my post-graduation, I baked a few cakes for my friends and family which received good remarks. So, I started Mia’s Cupcakery which serves cupcakes and cakes. My main speciality is cupcakes,” she says.

The young baker says the secret lies in using authentic ingredients rather than using artificial essence or flavours. “Mango cupcakes are seasonal as they are prepared from mangos procured from my garden. I have also introduced luxury fruits and spices cupcakes for Christmas and pal payasam and boli cupcakes for Onam,” she adds.

Her menu is filled with unique varieties of more than 35 flavours like the strawberry mojito, mint chocolate, fruits and nuts, lemon mojito cupcakes and more. “I have prepared special cupcakes using peanut butter, yoghurt, potato, banana with no sugar for our furry friends after consulting with veterinary doctors,” she adds. 

Instagram: @mias.cupcakery

