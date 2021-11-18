Street Vendors Act: Union welcomes move, Kochi Corp speeds up verification

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The vendors’ union has welcomed the Kerala High Court directive to the Kochi corporation to take immediate action to implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulations of Street Vending) Act by December 1. They felt the decision to verify street vendors and issue identity cards will serve to end corruption in the sector.

“There have been many controversies surrounding street vendors in some areas. In particular, some roadside eateries are operating illegally and in unhygienic conditions. The food stalls are rented out to migrant workers with the knowledge of the councillors of the areas concerned,” said a street vendor. A small percentage of the profit is given to the councillors as well, he said. “The HC intervention and the verification of genuine vendors will enable proper business.”

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the corporation and the town vending committee (TVC) are working closely with an NGO, the Centre for Socio-economic and Environment Studies (CSES), which has been assigned to identify vending zones in the city and to verify genuine vendors from the applications submitted. “The identification of the vending zones has been completed and will be submitted to the town vending committee for approval. The matter will be discussed further at a meeting scheduled on Friday,” Anilkumar said.

The busy broadway and the newly developed Abraham Madammakal Road will be turned into vendor-free zones. A vending zone has been identified in each area. Earlier, a meeting was held in that regard with the Mayor, traffic commissioner and the TVC members in attendance. The proposed list has been submitted to the TVC for approval.

“Initially, the corporation received a list containing 1,989 vendors for verification. Later, 700 more applications were received. Out of these, CSES verified and found that around 400 were genuine applications. Among 1,989 vendors, 876 were found to be entitled to identity cards. We’re verifying a few vendors. Once that’s done, we’ll be issuing them identity cards at the earliest,” said P S Viju, councillor and a TVC member.

K A Usman, secretary of the District Street Vending Workers Union, said more than 700 certificates have been issued to street vendors so far after detailed verification. Most of the street vendors under the Kochi corporation are located in the stretch between the Town Hall in Ernakulam North and the Marine Drive area, including Broadway. “These places have been suggested as vending zones before the committee,” he said.