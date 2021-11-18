STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Why no criminal action against bribery accused cop?: Kerala HC

However, the court said that it cannot grant favour to the current conclusion of proceedings against the ASI.

Published: 18th November 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

The ACB officials nabbed a sub-registrar officer in Bhadradri in a bribery case.

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the state government why no criminal action has been initiated against the suspended assistant sub inspector (ASI) who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a Delhi family residing in Kochi to search for their missing daughters. 

According to the report submitted by the Kochi city police commissioner in connection with the case, the allegation made by the victims’ mother against the ASI -- that he had demanded an amount as a bribe -- remains unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

The mother made the allegation through print media nearly 45 days after the alleged incident, the report pointed out, adding she had also deposed that she did not mention this to anyone including her husband. Hence, no further action may be possible against the officer, the report stated.

However, the court said that it cannot grant favour to the current conclusion of proceedings against the ASI. “The totality of the allegations — which entails a sordid saga of torment and harassment of the family and the victims — will have to be taken into account. Allegations of bribery can generally not be proved through direct evidence, but only through circumstantial ones,” observed the court. It also held that it was too early to exonerate the ASI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp