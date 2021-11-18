Why no criminal action against bribery accused cop?: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the state government why no criminal action has been initiated against the suspended assistant sub inspector (ASI) who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a Delhi family residing in Kochi to search for their missing daughters.

According to the report submitted by the Kochi city police commissioner in connection with the case, the allegation made by the victims’ mother against the ASI -- that he had demanded an amount as a bribe -- remains unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

The mother made the allegation through print media nearly 45 days after the alleged incident, the report pointed out, adding she had also deposed that she did not mention this to anyone including her husband. Hence, no further action may be possible against the officer, the report stated.

However, the court said that it cannot grant favour to the current conclusion of proceedings against the ASI. “The totality of the allegations — which entails a sordid saga of torment and harassment of the family and the victims — will have to be taken into account. Allegations of bribery can generally not be proved through direct evidence, but only through circumstantial ones,” observed the court. It also held that it was too early to exonerate the ASI.