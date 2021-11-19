STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28-year-old woman accuses father of sexual abuse

Man says daughter levelled false allegation after he moved tribunal against her, gets bail

Published: 19th November 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 06:45 AM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The additional sessions court recently granted anticipatory bail to a 63-year-old man who has been accused of sexually abusing his 28-year-old daughter. The daughter had lodged a complaint against her father after he approached the Tribunal for Maintenance and Care of Senior Citizens. The Koothattukulam police registered a case against him on September 19 under IPC sections 354 (using criminal force to outrage modesty of a woman), 354 A (i)(i) (sexual harassment) and 506 (intimidation). 

“The probe is in the initial stages. We are yet to collect evidence in the case which was registered solely on the daughter’s complaint. Only after verifying the evidence, we will decide whether to continue with the case or not,” said a police officer. 

The daughter, who is estranged from her husband and has been living with her parents for the past five years, had accused her father of sexually abusing her on three occasions in 2020 – May 16, May 23 and October 27. “We need to collect statements from other family members, including the woman’s mother. It’s also suspected that the father and daughter are involved in a property dispute,” said an official.

The father told the court that his daughter levelled the false accusation against him after he moved the tribunal against her. The additional sessions court too wasn’t convinced with the accusation and said the complainant did not make any complaint earlier, try to shift from the house or make arrangements for the consultation of the accused with a mental care practitioner. 

“It is only after she received summons from the tribunal that she filed a complaint. She has given no proper explanation for the inordinate delay in lodging a complaint against the alleged sexual assault by her father,” the court said.

sexual abuse
