281 petty cases against private bus drivers in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have booked 281 petty cases against private bus drivers in the city, as part of a special drive held to check speeding and rash driving. An official release from the city police said the drive started on November 16 and continued till November 18.

The drive was launched following complaints that private buses were resorting to races. The office of the city police commissioner has warned that action will also be taken against private bus staff who behave rudely with passengers.