281 petty cases against private bus drivers in Kochi

The police have booked 281 petty cases against private bus drivers in the city, as part of a special drive held to check speeding and rash driving.

Published: 19th November 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

A private bus plying on the Kaloor-High Court route

A private bus plying on the Kaloor-High Court route. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have booked 281 petty cases against private bus drivers in the city, as part of a special drive held to check speeding and rash driving. An official release from the city police said the drive started on November 16 and continued till November 18. 

The drive was launched following complaints that private buses were resorting to races. The office of the city police commissioner has warned that action will also be taken against private bus staff who behave rudely with passengers.

