Lack of power, water supply delays Kumbalam fish market opening

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Fishermen in Kumbalam have been waiting for almost a year for the new fish market to become operational. Constructed for `1.4 crore, the market was officially inaugurated on January 28, 2021, by then fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma. However, the residents say it was just a political stunt before the assembly elections.

The new market was aimed at reducing the hassles of fishermen who have to travel to Aroor to sell their catch. The market would have allowed them to sell their catch there itself. The residents would also have been able to buy fish at a nominal rate without travelling to faraway places.

Since the market is non-operational, fishermen continue to depend on markets in Aroor, Thevara and Champakkara to sell their catch. Once it becomes functional, the market will help fishers hailing from Kumbalam as well as Panangad, Cheppanam, Chathammma and Nettoor.

Madhu K T, one of the fishermen in Kumbalam, said power supply, as well as a water connection, are yet to be arranged in the market. “The market can accommodate more than 1,000 fishermen at a time. If there are stalls, more people can do business here. Other arrangements like stands and freezers have to be arranged by the fishermen themselves,” he said.

The new market is situated on nearly 50 cents on the Aroor-Edappally highway at Kumbalam South junction. Efforts are being made by the panchayat to set up a water connection for the market, said Jolly Powathil, member of Kumbalam fourth division. “Power supply is included in the estimate. So, that issue can be resolved soon. Water tanks have to be constructed. We expect the hardships of the fishermen to end soon,” said Jolly.