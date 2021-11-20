STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Everything artsy

Banker turned craftswoman Dhanya James and her brand Ellie’s Artsy is grabbing the spotlight by making unique decor and gifting options

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nothing brings joy to Dhanya James more than lighting up someone’s day. The youngster, a banker by profession, ventured into curating gift hampers and event decors and then launched a full-fledged brand soon, named Ellie’s Artsy. Ever since its inception, the Kochi-native has become a prominent household name.

Though she has been intrigued by art and craft since childhood, Dhanya decided to sharpen her skills after leaving her day job. Her first project, creating a bouquet of lotus flowers, turned out to be a craftsy break for her. Dhanya soon started making return favours and accessories that would set the mood at events. In no time, Ellie’s Artsy could be spotted at bridal showers, baptism, baby showers and whatnot! “Initially, I turned mint packs into wedding return favours by embedding the tag ‘mint to be’. The pun was well received by many,” quips Dhanya.

Angel favours that could be used as fridge magnets, candles adorned in sequence and net fabric, homemade chocolates, photo magnets, bookmarks, rosaries in bottles and even soaps are part of return favours. Customers can choose any colour and fragrance, and Dhanya will do it accordingly. “Angel favours are the most moving and is in demand during baptisms. It comes in acrylic or wood and colours like silver, black, white, and gold,” she adds.

Dhanya’s baptism set comes in a handmade box with names engraved in glossy finish, consisting of tiaras, crochet hat, candles, and even stitched dress. “It is fully customised. The basket will be decorated with the finest of fresh flowers arranged in the most elegant combination of snapdragon, lily, feather leaf, chrysanthemum, and more,” says Dhanya.

The 29-year-old also host and manage events. Her floral theme decor has a separate fan base of its own. What makes them special is the way she creates the most peculiar combination out of fresh flowers. Keeping kaaminilpath leaves as the base, tuberoses, green and white buttons, and a set of hybrid florals are added, and the combination never fails to surprise. Her recent  handmade floral set-up is also worth mentioning, where some are as tall as four feet.

Instagram: @elliesartsy

