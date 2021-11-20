‘Gift’ row: Vigilance records statement of Thrikkakara municipality councillor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday recorded the statement of a Thrikkakara municipality councillor as part of the probe into the Onam gift row concerning chairperson Ajitha Thankappan. The Opposition had earlier alleged that the chairperson distributed Rs 10,000 along with an ‘Onakkodi’ to 43 councillors in the administration.

Independent councillor P C Manoop appeared at the VACB office in Kochi and gave his statement to VACB Circle Inspector C A Vimal. The councillor told officials that he was aware of the payment made by Ajitha and that the ruling party councillors had also informed him of the incident.

Manoop pointed out that TV news channels had even aired the audio clip of UDF councillors talking about the matter as well as the visuals of Opposition councillors returning envelopes containing the money. The recording of the statement lasted nearly four hours.The VACB has issued summons to more councillors to record their statements as part of its probe.