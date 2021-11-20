STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Gift’ row: Vigilance records statement of Thrikkakara municipality councillor

The VACB has issued summons to more councillors to record their statements as part of its probe.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday recorded the statement of a Thrikkakara municipality councillor as part of the probe into the Onam gift row concerning chairperson Ajitha Thankappan. The Opposition had earlier alleged that the chairperson distributed Rs 10,000 along with an ‘Onakkodi’ to 43 councillors in the administration.

Independent councillor P C Manoop appeared at the VACB office in Kochi and gave his statement to VACB Circle Inspector C A Vimal. The councillor told officials that he was aware of the payment made by Ajitha and that the ruling party councillors had also informed him of the incident. 

Manoop pointed out that TV news channels had even aired the audio clip of UDF councillors talking about the matter as well as the visuals of Opposition councillors returning envelopes containing the money. The recording of the statement lasted nearly four hours.The VACB has issued summons to more councillors to record their statements as part of its probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp