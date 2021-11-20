STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Two years after rape complaint, woman says it was consensual sex

The twist came to light when the accused moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Making a dramatic U-turn in a two-year-old rape case, the survivor has submitted that sex with the accused was consensual and she does not want to pursue the case as she is now married to another man. Based on a complaint filed by the woman, the police had registered a case against Saifudheen, 28, of Ernakulam. Though the case was first registered at the Perumbavoor police station on May 7, 2019, it was later transferred to the Fort Kochi station under the limits of which the incident related to the case had happened.

The twist came to light when the accused moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail. The police submitted a report in the court on October 28 stating the complainant had approached the High Court to quash the proceedings in the case as she has been leading a family life after marrying another person. She also submitted that the sexual relationship she had with the accused was consensual, the police said. The court granted anticipatory bail to the accused.

A police officer told TNIE that their probe had revealed in the initial stage itself that there was something fishy in the case. “The accused and the victim were known to each other and were in a relationship,” the officer said.

The woman had complained that the accused raped her on the night of December 21, 2018,  after taking her to a serviced apartment in Fort Kochi. The probe found that the complainant and the accused were collegemates, and the accused had taken her to the apartment after they met at Aluva for a common friend’s wedding. The accused had also submitted that they were lovers. Though they decided to live together after a wedding with the consent of their parents, the plan did not materialise due to the interference of relatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
consensual sex rape
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp