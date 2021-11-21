After hot chase, youths held with 160 gm of MDMA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four youngsters who were transporting MDMA, a premium synthetic drug, after concealing it under the steering wheel of a car were caught by the police on Saturday following a chase resembling a film sequence.

The District Anti-narcotic Special Action Task Force (Dansaf) and the Ernakulam Rural police arrested Safar Moidheen, 24, of Velamkudi, Perumbavoor; Hashim, 23, of Mundakkal House, Aluva; P Jaleel, 24, of Peythala, Vengola; and Asif, 22, of Kadukandathil, Uliyannoor, with 160 grams of MDMA at Kariyadu Junction near Angamaly.

“We received information that these youngsters would reach Kochi on Saturday morning. As expected, the gang reached the Kariyadu Junction on time. Though we asked them to stop their vehicle, they sped away. So we had to chase their car before apprehending them. The drugs were concealed in small quantities inside a gap under the steering, making it very difficult to detect,” said a police officer.

A weighing machine that the youths used to measure the drugs was also seized from the vehicle, the officer added. The police said the gang is a major link in the network that supplies drugs regularly to youngsters in the state.

“This may not be the first time that these people are transporting drugs. They have a strong network to distribute the drugs to customers, and they have been doing it for a long time,” the officer pointed out.

The police have also found that the vehicle used by the drug peddlers was rented from an Aluva native.

The youths have been under observation ever since they visited Bengaluru, the officer said. “We have been following their operations from last week. Based on the information from our sources, we set a trap for them on Saturday,” the officer said. A preliminary investigation has also revealed that the drug peddlers used to sell the substance at prices several times that of the market rate.