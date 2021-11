By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 5 lakh and arrested four migrant workers at Perumbavoor on Sunday. Tajul Islam, 37, Anwar Hussain, 35, Ubaidulla, 19, and Ikramul Islam, 25, were arrested after the police carried out a raid in the area following a tip-off received by Rural SP K Karthick.

The tobacco products were kept in sacks at a shop at Allapra and a godown at Palakattuthazham, for selling them among migrant workers, said the police.