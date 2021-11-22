STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi MDMA seizure: Police probe inter-state links of arrested

The four youngsters arrested for possessing MDMA were a major link in the network that supplies drugs regularly to youngsters in the state, police said.

Published: 22nd November 2021 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police team probing the case in which four youngsters were arrested with 168 grams of MDMA while transporting it at Kariyadu Junction near Angamaly, has begun an investigation into the other state links of them. The probe revealed that they procured the drug from Bengaluru.

A special team under Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick, comprising Aluva DySP P K Sivankutty, and Nedumbassery SHO P M Byju, is carrying out the investigation.  The police arrested Safar Moidheen, 24, of Velamkudi, Perumbavoor, Hashim, 23, of Mundakkal House, Aluva, P Jaleel, 24, of Peythala, Vengola, and Asif, 22, of Kadukandathil, Uliyannoor, on Saturday while smuggling the contraband concealing it under the steering wheel of a car.

The gang was a major link in the network that supplies drugs regularly to youngsters in the state. According to the police, the accused had been smuggling drugs from Bengaluru for a long time. They have a strong network to distribute these drugs to customers. The police will approach the court seeking the custody of the arrested for detailed interrogation. 

Comments

