Ex-Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain may contest byelection

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain is likely to contest from the Ernakulam South division in the upcoming local body by-election, which was necessitated following the sudden death of BJP Councillor Mini R Menon.

According to the sources, a section of party workers has already suggested Soumini as a ‘winnable candidate’ from the division. Since the two upcoming byelections — Gandhi Nagar and Ernakulam South divisions — are crucial for the UDF to regain power in the corporation, the Congress leaders are putting pressure on the KPCC leadership to field the former mayor as its candidate in the byelection.

Bypoll to the Ernakulam South Division will be held after the Gandhi Nagar bypoll on December 7. P D Martin, Bindu Sivan and P G Manoj Kumar will contest for the UDF, LDF and BJP tickets from Gandhi Nagar Division respectively.

“Due to a weak candidate, the party lost the seat to the BJP in the last local body election. Since a majority of voters are Hindus, Soumini could be a better bet for the Congress. Moreover, her role as a mayor in the last council is an added advantage,” said a source in the party.

However, a section of party workers opined that her political stand against top UDF leaders during her stint as mayor might alter the decision. “Few of Soumini’s political stands upset a few Congress leaders. But the public has a high opinion of her,” said another source in the Congress.

Meanwhile, sources in BJP and the LDF confirmed that if Soumini is allowed to contest, it will be difficult for both parties to register a victory. “BJP’s Mini R Menon registered her victory with a margin of only 281 votes. The presence of Hindu voters in the division helped her. If the former mayor is contesting, communal soft-spots will take a backseat.” said a former councillor.

However, Soumini Jain told TNIE that no decision has been taken on her candidature yet. “If the party asks me to represent the division, I will do it, “ said Soumini. Mohammed Shiyas, Ernakulam DCC president, said the party is now concentrating on the Gandhi Nagar division and no decision reagrding Soumini’s representation has been made yet.

Environmental engineer also considered

A- party source said Anitha Renjith, an environmental engineer working with the Cochin Smart City Mission, may also be a likely candidate. It is learnt that MP Hibi Eden recommended her name to the district congress leadership.

