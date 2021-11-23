STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Farmers’ losses need serious attention: Min

Farmers, who are suffering losses due to climate change, cannot afford to lose their crops to wildlife raids, Agriculture Minister P Prasad said.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Farmers, who are suffering losses due to climate change, cannot afford to lose their crops to wildlife raids, Agriculture Minister P Prasad said. “This is a serious issue and needs immediate attention,” Prasad said at the district- level review meeting of the Department of Agricultural Development and Farmers’ Welfare here on Monday.

“The issue will be discussed in detail and a decision in favour of farmers will be taken,” he assured. The minister also said that farmers’ schemes should be planned based on the climatic conditions in the state. “Immediate actions will be taken to implement farmer-friendly schemes,” the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp