Farmers’ losses need serious attention: Min

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Farmers, who are suffering losses due to climate change, cannot afford to lose their crops to wildlife raids, Agriculture Minister P Prasad said. “This is a serious issue and needs immediate attention,” Prasad said at the district- level review meeting of the Department of Agricultural Development and Farmers’ Welfare here on Monday.

“The issue will be discussed in detail and a decision in favour of farmers will be taken,” he assured. The minister also said that farmers’ schemes should be planned based on the climatic conditions in the state. “Immediate actions will be taken to implement farmer-friendly schemes,” the minister said.