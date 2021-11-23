STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Indian Coast Guard rescues critically injured mariner off Kochi coast

The mariner, 46-year-old Min Min Latt, was critically injured while working in the engine room of MV Hyundai Goodwill, 250 Nautical Miles west of Kochi.

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Coast Guard. (Representational Photo | ANI)

By PTI

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A seriously injured Myanmarese mariner was successfully evacuated off Kochi from a merchant vessel by the Indian Coast Guard in the early hours on Tuesday, a Defence spokesman said here.

The mariner, 46-year-old Min Min Latt, was critically injured while working in the engine room of MV Hyundai Goodwill, 250 Nautical Miles west of Kochi.

The master of the vessel made a distress call and requested Marine Rescue SubCentre (Kochi) through e-mail for helicopter evacuation of the patient.

Considering the far distance from shore, the vessel was directed to close in to Kochi with maximum available speed.

The master was telephonically advised on medical guidelines and requested to monitor the parameters of the patient and intimate any major changes to the headquarters Meanwhile, the Coast Guard Headquarters (Kerala & Mahe) activated the rescue network and liaised with various stakeholders, including the state administration, Customs, Immigration and Company agent for necessary clearance, the spokesman said.

The Coast Guard Ship, with a special medical team, was deployed during along with a port tug, to facilitate and coordinate the safe transfer of critically injured patient.

The ICG medical team boarded the Marine Vessel, carried out a preliminary medical inspection and safely transferred the patient from the ship to port tug.

At around 01.05 AM on Tuesday, ICGS C-450, along with the tug, returned to harbour and the patient was later admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital for further medical treatment, the spokesman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian coast guard Indian
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp