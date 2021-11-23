STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seed Farm to be made international tourist destination

Agriculture Minister P Prasad has said that steps would be taken to transform State Seed Production Centre at Aluva into a tourist destination of international importance.

A group of domestic tourists enjoy their evening at Fort Kochi. After the state gvernment announced lockdown relaxations, tourism sector is pinning their hope on domestic tourists.| Albin Mathew

Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Agriculture Minister P Prasad has said that steps would be taken to transform State Seed Production Centre at Aluva into a tourist destination of international importance. According to the minister, a comprehensive plan will be developed for this. He was speaking at a function at the State Seed Farm in Aluva on Monday. 

“The place is conducive to integrated farming. Hence, necessary action will be taken to enhance  transportation facilities to the centre,” said the minister, adding that staff shortage will also be addressed. He said that the insurance issue raised by employees would be considered.

 The centre can be transformed into a place for farmers to learn various things related to farming. Facilities will be made available at Aluva for farmers to stay and learn about agriculture.  The minister assured all possible assistance for it. Anwar Sadath, MLA, district panchayat president Ullas Thomas, district agriculture officer Sheela Paul and other members were present at the function.

