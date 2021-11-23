Union minister vows to develop harbour facilities at Munambam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister for Fisheries L Murugan, who visited Munambam and interacted with the fishermen community there, promised to develop infrastructure facilities at the harbour. “Kisan Credit Card Scheme will be extended to fishermen to give them loans at low interest rates.

The Union government had earmarked Rs 7.5 crore to set up Integrated Fishermen Villages with schools and healthcare facilities. We’ve set apart Rs 20,000 crore for the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Campaign,” he said while inaugurating the ‘Fishermen Convention’ organised by Kerala Pradesh Fishermen Group at Munambam.

The minister added that fuel subsidy for fishermen will continue. Kerala Fishermen Coordination Committee president Charles George said the minister was positive during the interaction. “He promised us better communication system for fishing boats, and dormitory and hospital facility for fishermen at the harbour. We sought a discussion with stakeholders before introducing the Indian Marine Fisheries bill in the Parliament, which he promised to consider,” said Charles.

Representatives of All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association met the minister seeking to remove the road cess imposed on diesel for fishing boats. “We sought his intervention to bring a unified fishing licence fee system across the country. He has also promised to consider our request to promote export of value-added seafood products,” said general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurakal.