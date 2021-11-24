TiE Kerala’s 10th edition from thursday

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The conference is organised by Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Kerala Chapter, the largest not-for-profit global organisation for fostering entrepreneurship.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:09 AM

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve (File photo | Express)

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeeve (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 10th edition of Kerala’s largest Conference on Entrepreneurship, ‘TiEcon Kerala 2021’   will be held from November 25 to 27 (Thursday to Saturday).

State industries minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate  the conference at 6pm on Thursday at Hotel Marriott, Edapally.  Tamil Nadu minister for finance and human resources management P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will address the valedictory session on November 27 at 7pm. TiEcon Kerala 2021 is being held on the theme ‘Despite the pandemic’ focusing on adapting to the new normal and reviving businesses back to growth. The event will be in a hybrid platform -seamlessly interfacing physical as well as a fully digital format. About 200 participants and over 1000+ delegates are expected to participate in the physical and virtual event respectively.

The conference is organised by Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Kerala Chapter, the largest not-for-profit global organisation for fostering entrepreneurship. Founded in Silicon Valley three decades back, TiE has 62 chapters globally. TiE focuses on fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing entrepreneurs through five “Five Pillars of TiE” as Mentoring, Networking, Education, Incubating and Funding.

Panel discussion on facilitating entrepreneur friendly ecosystem led by Elias George with Ranni Constituency MLA Pramod Narayan, former MLA and KPCC Gen. Secretary V T Balram and Rajamanickam is one of the highlights of the event on its second day.

Sanjeev Bickhchandani, founder & executive vice chairman, Info Edge will speak on the topic ‘Identifying futuristic business Oppurtunities’ . Rahul Mamman Mappillai, managing director, MRF Ltd will deliver a keynote address on how to help companies succeed over multiple generations.

The main attractions of the concluding day are a special session on Caravan Tourism- the new tourism policy announced by the State. 

The online registration for the virtual event has begun. Log on to https://tieconkerala.org  or contact   +91 702588 8862 and Email: info@tiekerala.org

