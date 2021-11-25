STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A man of his game

Everytime you think K Ravindaran cannot find new ways to better his game, the veteran coach proves you wrong.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Everytime you think K Ravindaran cannot find new ways to better his game, the veteran coach proves you wrong. Ravindaran is a familiar face in the city’s footballing circle, thanks to the many roles he plays — that of a coach, a referee and a match commissioner among many others. Now, he will also be a commentater for football matches. 

“I recently did the commentary for the state women’s championship which was held here. Generally, I received positive responses and I hope to continue doing it in future. I am looking at ways to serve the game that I love dearly,” said Ravindaran who is busy officiating in the Santosh Trophy qualifiers which are under way.

Ravindran took voluntary retirement from his job with BSNL to focus on football. Not many would sacrifice a secure job like that, but Ravindaran knew that his heart wasn’t there. Having played for the local clubs in Kochi besides the Telecom department of BSNL, he took up refereeing after he was done playing on feild and has been a national referee since 2000. He also completed his AFC B licensing in 2016.

Beside all this, he was also the co-ordinator for the GOAL football tournament which was organised by The New Indian Express. The tournament helped promote some of the most exciting footballing talents from the state like Sahal Abdul Samad and Jobby Justin to name a few. And Ravindaran has no plans to stop any time soon.

“I do whatever I can for the growth of the sport. It is what drives me and is the source of my motivation. Football has given me so much and I want to give it back. That’s where my motivation comes from and I just want to keep going and keep doing this,” he said. He is currently working with Kochi-based company Scoreline Sports which focuses on development of sports athletes from the grassroots level.

“I think it all comes down to what passion you have in life, because that is what gives meaning and purpose and drives you to do something good. For me, football is that medium,” he concluded.

