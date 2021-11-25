STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Climate change scholarship up to Rs 50 lakh for school kids

Around 5,000 students selected in the first round can take part in the second level examination to be conducted later.

Published: 25th November 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Divecha Centre for Climate Change (DCCC) of Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Studies at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is setting up a scholarship program with prizes worth Rs 50 lakh for high school and higher secondary students. Talentspire, which is a digital learning platform formed by a collective of senior academicians and scientists, will be facilitating the examinations based on the framework and standards set by IISc. Students from Classes IX, 10, 11 and 12 under the CBSE, ICSE, ISC and various state syllabi would be eligible to take part in the competitive examinations. The first round examination will be conducted online with objective type questions from physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics at the school level. 

Around 5,000 students selected in the first round can take part in the second level examination to be conducted later. Those who get selected based on their marks in the first round  will receive certificates acknowledging their performance. Second level online examination will have general knowledge questions based on Climate Science.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp