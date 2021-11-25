Climate change scholarship up to Rs 50 lakh for school kids

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Divecha Centre for Climate Change (DCCC) of Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Studies at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is setting up a scholarship program with prizes worth Rs 50 lakh for high school and higher secondary students. Talentspire, which is a digital learning platform formed by a collective of senior academicians and scientists, will be facilitating the examinations based on the framework and standards set by IISc. Students from Classes IX, 10, 11 and 12 under the CBSE, ICSE, ISC and various state syllabi would be eligible to take part in the competitive examinations. The first round examination will be conducted online with objective type questions from physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics at the school level.

Around 5,000 students selected in the first round can take part in the second level examination to be conducted later. Those who get selected based on their marks in the first round will receive certificates acknowledging their performance. Second level online examination will have general knowledge questions based on Climate Science.