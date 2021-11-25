STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam aims to fully vaccinate eligible population against Covid by year-end

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday with the district health officials and local body representatives in attendance. 

Published: 25th November 2021 06:53 AM

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district administration has strengthened the second dose Covid vaccination drive with special camps set to be organised from December 1 to 5. The aim is to complete the second dose vaccination in the district by the end of the year. 

The decision was taken in a meeting convened by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Wednesday with the district health officials and local body representatives in attendance. “Local bodies should follow the example of the Marady panchayat. All those eligible for vaccination have received both the jabs. Only 25% people in the panchayat are left to get the second dose of vaccination. We should use all our resources and pace up the vaccination in the district,” Rajeeve said.

The respective local body authorities have listed out those who are yet to receive the second dose. Arrangements will be made to meet them in person and to persuade them to take the second dose, if there is any reluctance, the health department said.

“People will be made aware of the requirement and the importance of taking the second dose vaccine in the battle against Covid. Public announcements will be made in various localities. A team comprising ward member, field staff and Asha workers will be conducting the awareness campaigns,” said an official. 

In the meeting, Ernakulam Collector Jafar Malik said the district has enough vaccine doses to meet the requirement. “Over one lakh vaccine doses are in stock. Special vaccination camps will be conducted in areas where more than 100 people are yet to take the second dose,” he said. According to health officials, Marady panchayat is the only local body that has completed 100% vaccination (among eligible population). 

