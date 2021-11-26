STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brother-sister duo found dead in house, 80-year-old mother in hospital

Two persons of a three-member family were found dead in their house near St Mary’s Church in Njarakkal on Wednesday.

Published: 26th November 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Dead Body, Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons of a three-member family were found dead in their house near St Mary’s Church in Njarakkal on Wednesday. Their mother Reetha, 80, of Mookunkal, New Road, and a former teacher of St Mary’s UP School, has been admitted to hospital with severe injuries.  

The deceased are Jessy, 49, a teacher of St Mary’s High School, Njarakkal, and her brother Jose, 51, who was running a hardware shop. All three were found lying in a pool of blood and the veins of their palms were found cut. They had mental issues and preliminary investigation found it a case of suicide, the police said.

After noticing that the water bill of the house — served two days ago — was lying unnoticed on the house verandah, panchayat member A P Lalu informed the police of the situation. Subsequently, SI A K Sudheer and a team of officers reached the spot and broke into the house. The bodies of Jose and Jessy were found in a room on the ground floor of the house, while Reetha was found in another room. “The family did not interact much with the neighbours,” said Lalu. The funeral was held at St Mary’s Church on Thursday evening.

