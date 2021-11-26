UDF councillors call for steps to strengthen Vayomithram project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF councillors on Thursday staged a protest in front of the main entrance to the Kochi corporation, demanding adequate and regular supply of free medicines through Vayomithram — the flagship project of Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) functioning under the social justice department. Under Vayomithram project, beneficiaries aged 65 and above will be provided free insulin and generic medicines for general conditions like lifestyle diseases, thyroid and gastro conditions.

Former Mayor Tony Chammany, who inaugurated the protest, called upon the government to ensure adequate supply of medicines for free distribution to the beneficiaries by clearing the Rs 30 crore owed by it on purchase of medicines. “The programme was shelved as there was no official at the helm of the organisation to address the problem faced by the Social Security Mission,” he said.

“The project provides healthcare assistance through free medicines and periodic check-ups to elderly people above the age of 65, who suffer from high BP, diabetes, and thyroid problems. For three months, the project has been in dire straits,” said Opposition leader Antony Kureethara.