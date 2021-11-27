Doctors move Kerala HC against quota revision for PG

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MBBS graduates have approached the High Court challenging the state circular increasing the reservation for the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) community from 9% to 27% in PG medical courses. The court will hear the petition on November 29.

The petition by Dr Sreeparbathy N S of Thiruvananthapuram, and others who appeared in the NEET PG exam 2021, contended that the latest order has reduced the merit seat for general candidates. The October 20 circular has reduced the merit seats for general category candidates to 38%, the petitioners said.