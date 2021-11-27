Treading fantasy and reality

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

It is both natural and supernatural, fantasy and reality, temporal and spiritual — a piece that is radical and intense. ‘Mother’, a refreshingly unique track with poetry hiding in its folds, is the latest offering from independent artist Rizwan Razack a.k.a. Hot Lemon Ginger Honey (HLGH). The song, a mother’s prayer to her son, has a psychedelic ring to it, carrying the listener to many eerie, wild and ethereal dimensions.

The single is loosely based on a true story. According to HLGH, Mother is not a song, but a piece with a soul-stirring monologue in the middle. It amalgamates different styles and cultures in a surreal effort to vocalise enigma.

The song was conceived seven years ago when HLGH connected with a woman over email, and she shared her life story with him. “She told me about her life and son. She shared her poems. I asked her if I can make a song about it and she was excited,” recalls HLGH.

The song has two parts. The first part, in English, is written by the Mother herself, while the second, in Malayalam was penned by writer Raju Kumaraswamy. In the song, the mother pleads with her son to fulfil his purpose and set her free. He is asked to end duality in the world and embrace oneness.

“Mother is inspired by a true story but it has an element of fantasy to it. In the first part, the mother hints about her emotional relationship with the son. The second part is an interpretation of the mother’s emotional journey,” he adds. “The mother calls her husband a ‘fantasy father’. The lyrics and the song navigate on thin lines differentiating spirituality, reality and fantasy,” says HLGH.

HLGH was the vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the band Backwater Blues. He has also been a freelance musician who collaborates with independent bands and artists. “Through music, I hope I find my tribe and my tribe finds me,” says HLGH who works as a content coordinator for an advertising agency.

The song has been crafted to sweep you off your feet with its theatrics, rhythm, melody and poetry. “Mother is for those who crave the abnormal within normal. It is not a generic number,” says the artist who resides in Thiruvananthapuram. Aravindh S Krishna (percussion), Amata Sara Boban (backing vocals), Ebi Michel (bass guitar) and Arun Nath Kailas (art) have collaborated on the track.

“I want to make the kind of music that I want to listen to, or that I long to listen to — music without barriers, restrictions, rules and expectations. Art is a calling. I make music as a tribute to this calling,” he says. The six minutes and 38 seconds-long track was released on all major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Saavn.