Vazhakulam agro firm launches two more items

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vazhakulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company Ltd (VAFPCL) in Muvattupuzha was formed in 1998 as part of the Kerala Horticulture Development Programme (KHDP) to help pineapple farmers get a stable income. Back then, with support from the European Union, the company developed value-added products — fruit drinks, syrup, concentrates, ginger-pineapple candies and more — under the brand name Jive. 

Adding to its 16 existing products, the company, entirely supported by local authorities now. recently released two more jam variants - mixed fruit and pineapple. VAFPCL aims to bolster the production of Vazhakulam pineapples, which was assigned a Geographical Indication tag.

“The company received a budget provision of `25 lakh for the installation of the jam unit,” says Shibu Kumar, managing director, VAFPCL. For the mixed fruit jam, apple, banana and guava pulps will be procured from various places. The machinery in the unit can produce 500 kg daily. “These variants have the highest demand,” adds Shibu. The Mauritius variant pineapple is grown in Vazhakulam and it bears fruit throughout the year. The farmers prefer to cultivate them as they yield in just 11 months and weigh around one kilogram. 

Back on track

On November 14, Agriculture Minister P Prasad inaugurated the launch of the jam unit and its products in the presence of Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan. Reefer vans were also launched. “When kept in those, vegetables and fruits stay fresh for longer periods and this would help overseas exports,” said Shibu. VAFPCL is now gearing up to introduce more value-added products like biodegradable cutlery made out of pineapple.

