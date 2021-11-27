Winged guests visit Cusat’s Butterfly Park

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In cities where concrete jungles are eating into green spaces, getting to see a butterfly may be an awesome experience. This is why the NSS unit of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), students of the School of Management Studies, PhD scholars and nature lovers came together to create a Butterfly Park. And just one day after they painfully planted around 300 saplings of 25 indigenous plant species there, colourful winged friends have come to visit the serene space.

The park was set up using the CSR fund from Nippon Motor Corporation Pvt Ltd, Kalamassery. “Two butterflies came to visit the saplings at the park,” said Rameez Rehman, a PhD scholar at Cusat and nature enthusiast. He adds the idea to set up the park was conceived as a result of many rounds of discussions involving students and teachers.

“Since the time I joined the university, I haven’t seen a butterfly on campus. So, we thought about setting up a park for them a part of the university’s green initiatives,” he added. The students did thorough research on butterflies and plants that attract them. “The aim was to set up the park using plants that are indigenous to our state. This would ensure their longevity,” said Rameez.

The 50 cent-plot near the campus reservoir was zeroed in as the space for the park. “We have henna, curry leaves, koovalam, erikku, cinnamon, wild lime, kilukki, vallipala, madaram, kanikonna and krishnakireedom saplings there,” he added.

“We have also planted herbs. Once the plants reach a certain height, name boards will be placed near them to help the visitors identify the species. Stones will also be laid along the pathway to make the park more accessible to visitors,” said Rameez.