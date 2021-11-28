Abduction case: Search on for two accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The key accused in the case in which a man was kidnapped and subjected to brutal physical torture has escaped from the district, it is learnt. The police officers investigating the case say the accused have not fled the state.

Hence an inquiry based on the mobile tower location of the absconding is under way. The mobile phones of the accused who are on the run have been switched off. However, two accused, Sundaran and Anoop, both natives of Chalikkavattom in Kochi, surrendered before the police on Friday.

Antony Johny, a native of Mavelikkara, who is currently staying at Thammanam, was abducted and subjected to brutal physical torture by a 15-member gang around 9.30pm on November 11. The assault continued until 2.30am on the next day, as per the complaint. However, the incident came to light only after television channels aired the video of the torture last week.

Police said that though the complainant alleged that a 15-member gang was behind the attack, only two accused, Aluva Faizal, alias Thammanam Faizal and Subiraj of Aluva, who were directly involved in the crime, are yet to be arrested. The Ernakulam South police had booked Faizal, Subiraj, Sundaran and Anoop in the case.