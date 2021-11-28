Molester stabs man who reported abuse of woman in private bus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reporting harassment against a woman co-passenger inside a private bus proved costly for a 44-year-old as he was stabbed by the alleged molester. Sunil, a native of Chottanikkara, sustained severe stab injuries on his neck and chest and is now recuperating at a hospital in the city. The police arrested Anilkumar, 38, a native of Panangad, and an accused in several cases, in connection with the incident.

Autorickshaw drivers detained the accused, who attempted to flee scene soon after the attack, and handed him over to the police. His arrest was recorded later, the police said. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon inside a private bus plying on the Ernakulam-Tripunithura route.

“Sunil noticed the atrocity committed by the accused against the woman passenger and informed the conductor. Sunil and Anilkumar soon got into an argument. The bus crew dropped the two off at the Vyttila mobility hub. While Sunil walked forward to catch another bus, the accused stabbed him multiple times on his neck and chest using a knife he had in his possession,” said a police officer.

A team of police officers from the Maradu station reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Police said charges of attempt to murder have been slapped on him. Anilkumar was booked earlier in several criminal cases including for drug trafficking, assault and attacking a police station. He has been remanded in custody.

