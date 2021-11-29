STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam 'dowry' death: 'Victim took extreme step feeling she won't get justice from SHO', says FIR

The Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court will consider the bail petitions of Suhail and his parents, Yusuf and Rukia, who were arrested from Kothamangalam on Wednesday.

Mofiya Parveen

Ernakulam law student Mofiya Parveen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district crime branch team probing the suicide of 21-year-old law student Mofiya Parveen has collected statements of her parents. The FIR registered by Aluva East police on November 23 cited that Mofiya Parveen took the extreme step after feeling that she would not get justice from station house officer (SHO) CL Sudheer.

The investigation team visited their house at Edayappuram twice and collected statements of father Dilshad and mother Farisa Dilshad. Besides, the officers recorded the statements of the doctor who performed the autopsy and the psychologist who provided counselling to Mofiya. "The police will approach the court on Tuesday seeking the custody of the accused for a detailed interrogation," said an officer. 

Meanwhile, the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court will consider the bail petitions of Suhail and his parents, Yusuf and Rukia, who were arrested from Kothamangalam on Wednesday. The investigation was handed over to the crime branch after the local police drew flak from several quarters.

Crime branch DySP V Rajeev is heading the investigation which is mainly looking into the reasons that led to the suicide. In her suicide note, Mofiya noted that she had undergone physical and mental torture from her husband and in-laws. They had also allegedly portrayed her as a mentally ill person. 

The allegation of Mofiya's father that her husband, Muhammed Suhail, had demanded Rs 40 lakh in dowry will be investigated. The FIR registered by Aluva East police on November 23 cited that Mofiya took the extreme step after feeling that she would not get justice from the SHO.

The details of the FIR came in the open only on Sunday. When the Aluva East police summoned the couple following a complaint lodged by her, Mofiya slapped on Suhail's face. On seeing this, SHO Sudheer shouted at her. The officer was relieved of his charge on November 24 and was suspended two days later.

